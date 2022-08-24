Punjab Government readies red carpet for PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Amid political acrimony between the BJP-ruled Centre and the Delhi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, the state’s AAP government is rolling out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Over 10,000 police personnel and civil administration officials have been deployed for the visit of the Prime Minister to inaugurate the 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. Of these, 7,000 are police personnel from across the state, under the command of three ADGPs and many IGs and DIGs.

Having learnt a lesson from the security breach in the last visit of Prime Minister to Ferozepur in January this year and the resultant politics, the state government is leaving nothing to chance.

The state government has allowed for 5,000 persons (whose verification is done by the state — panchayat members, NREGA workers and ASHA workers) from different districts to reach the venue. The area around the venue has been turned into a fortress since last night, where no one other than those authorised by the government, are allowed to enter.

Over 100 invites have been sent out to VVIPs, which include MLAs and MPs. All ruling party MLAs and MPs and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari have been invited. Opposition Congress MLAs, however, said they had not been invited to the function.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal confirmed that no MLA from their party had been invited to the function. Warring

told The Tribune that the foundation stone of the hospital was laid by the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, who is a Congressman, and our party MLAs should have been invited.

Government sources, however, said there was no discrimination against the Opposition. “Only three persons will be sharing the stage with the Prime Minister, which include Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari,” said a senior officer associated with making arrangements for the function.

Among the state BJP leadership, state party president Ashwani Sharma has been extended a personal invite from CM Mann. State BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma told The Tribune that some VVIP cards were sent to the party and all senior leaders would be participating in the function.

It has been learnt that deputy commissioners of four districts — Mohali, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Anandpur Sahib — are on duty to facilitate the dignitaries. While Chandigarh Administration has imposed Section 144 in Chandigarh and Mohali, airspace around the venue has also been made a no-fly zone.

Special Security Force personnel from Delhi have also reached the venue and are assessing the security cover.

No Congress MLA invited: Warring

Congress leaders Amrinder SIngh Raja Warring and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said none of the party MLAs had been invited to the function

Warring said the stone of the hospital was laid by ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh of the Congress and our MLAs should have been invited

#bhagwant mann #cancer #Ferozepur #narendra modi