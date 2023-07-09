 Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

Punjab’s home secretary has requested for deployment of Army to provide rescue relief measures

Mohali’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor at Phase 5 during rains on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 9

The situation in Mohali seems to be turning serious as the state government has asked for Army help to deal with floods in the district.

In a communication sent today to Advisor, Civil Military Affairs, GOC-in-C Secretariat, Western Command, Chandimandir, Punjab’s home secretary has requested for deployment of Army to provide rescue relief measures during flood in SAS Nagar.

The government swiftly acted on the request received from Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, who had conveyed to the government that there is an assessment of a grave situation of flooding arising due to continuous rains during the last three days. There is a weather forecast of continuous rains this week as well and water has now started entering into the houses of both urban and rural areas.

“Keeping in view the prevailing situation of incessant rainfall and grave situation of flooding, you are requested to provide suitable number of internal security columns of Army to mitigate the situation,” said Mohali DC.

Pressing upon the gravity of the situation, she said “We have already mobilised all resources available within our district and six NDRF teams have been requisitioned to provide assistance to affected individuals. District administration is already meticulously monitoring ground situation and therefore if need arises internal security columns of army may be requisitioned.

“Further, nodal officers of Western Command may be alerted to reduce the response time as and when need arises so that the efforts already undertaken by the district administration can be strengthened,” she said.

