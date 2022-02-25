Punjab government sets up 24x7 control room to help people stranded in Ukraine

Chandigarh, February 25
In a bid to provide all possible assistance to the distressed families in this hour of crisis, the Punjab Government has set up a dedicated 24x7 control room to help the people from Punjab stuck up in war-hit Ukraine.
An official spokesperson said that affected persons or their relatives can call from within Punjab on Helpline No. 1100 and others from outside India on +91-172-4111905 for seeking relevant information.
Pointing out further, the spokesperson said that queries on these helpline numbers would be immediately forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs.
