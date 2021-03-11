Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

Chandigarh, May 23
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday shifted 28 police officers, including Law and Order ADGP Naresh Kumar.
Kumar has been posted as ADGP Human Rights. His replacement is yet to be announced.
