Punjab Government takes back luxury vehicle from ex-minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, April 27

The Transport Department today ordered withdrawal of a luxury car allotted to former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. As per a communication issued by Punjab’s Joint Transport Commissioner, an Innova Crysta top model (bearing registration No. PB-65-BA-1504) was part of the former Deputy Chief Minister’s fleet.

Citing the Motor Vehicle Board Rules-2018, the department said only Cabinet ministers were entitled to that car.

In the communication, the department further asked the former Deputy Chief Minister to immediately return the vehicle to the department. “So that you can be allotted the car as per your entitlement,” the communication said.

Randhawa, a Deputy Chief Minister in the previous government held the home and jails portfolio in the previous government. At present, he is an MLA from Dera Baba Nanak.

Randhawa did not take the calls. While talking to journalists in Ropar, the ex-minister said he had not received any such notice. “I have been an MLA for the past one and a half month, they should have taken the car immediately. Instead of sending the notice to the media, it should have been sent to me directly. They want to divert the attention. Cars are such a small thing for people like us,” he said.

