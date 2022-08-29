Punjab government to establish Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute in Lalru

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 29

The Punjab government has decided to establish a Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute to train youth in latest firefighting techniques. It will be the first institute of its kind in north India.

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said this high-tech institute will be set up in Lalru on about 20 acres of land. The institute will be under the control of the Punjab Fire and Emergency Services Department.

The institute will provide ultra-modern and world-class training to the students with the latest technologies. Courses on firefighting, rescue, fire acts, state acts, national building code, fire safety standards, industrial standards, emergency response system, special service calls, dealing with emergency situations, etc., will be conducted in this institute and students will be trained with hi-tech safety equipment.

"The training will be given by international level instructors. Apart from this, services of qualified officers and employees working in Punjab Fire Services will also be taken for training. The officers and employees serving in the fire services can also obtain advanced training from this institute for the better opportunities,” Nijjar said.