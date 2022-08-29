Punjab government to establish Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute in Lalru

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, August 29
The Punjab government has decided to establish a Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute to train youth in latest firefighting techniques. It will be the first institute of its kind in north India.
Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said this high-tech institute will be set up in Lalru on about 20 acres of land. The institute will be under the control of the Punjab Fire and Emergency Services Department.
The institute will provide ultra-modern and world-class training to the students with the latest technologies. Courses on firefighting, rescue, fire acts, state acts, national building code, fire safety standards, industrial standards, emergency response system, special service calls, dealing with emergency situations, etc., will be conducted in this institute and students will be trained with hi-tech safety equipment.
"The training will be given by international level instructors. Apart from this, services of qualified officers and employees working in Punjab Fire Services will also be taken for training. The officers and employees serving in the fire services can also obtain advanced training from this institute for the better opportunities,” Nijjar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...