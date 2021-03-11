Punjab Government to present paperless Budget

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The state government has decided to opt for a paperless Budget this year. The decision to this effect was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This is the first Budget to be presented by the Aam Aadmi Party government, since it came to power earlier this year. CM Mann said going paperless would help save Rs 21 lakh and 34 tonnes of paper, which in turn would help save over 814-834 trees. This is the first major step towards e-governance.

The Budget session is to begin in June. At present, the Budget is under preparation and the government is looking at various avenues to increase the revenue receipts, without imposing new taxes.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday wrote to the Department of Personnel and Training, asking it to not go ahead with the posting of IAS officer KAP Sinha, as his services were needed for drafting the Budget. Sinha’s deputation to the Centre was okayed last week.