Punjab Government to recruit 637 doctors

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 8

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Chetan Singh Jouramajra today said the state government was committed to providing quality health facilities to people and a comprehensive framework was being prepared in this regard.

“The government is going to recruit 637 doctors to fill vacant posts in government hospitals so that people can get treatment at their native places,” he said.

The minister also visited a dera of Sant Baba Ajit Singh Hansaliwale.

