Punjab Government to regularise over 8,700 teachers

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, September 5

Honouring 74 state awardees on Teacher’s Day during a state-level function here today, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his government would regularise the services of 8,736 teachers.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the government had decided to regularise the services of 8,736 teachers, including 5,442 education providers and 1,130 inclusive education teachers.

Further, in a bid to counter school dropout rate among girl students due to a lack of transportation facilities,

he said the state had decided to start a shuttle bus service for girl students studying in government schools across Punjab.

The CM also declared that teachers would not be asked to do any non-teaching work. Describing digital education as the need of the hour, Mann said it was must to compete on the global level due to which it had been decided to send teachers to Oxford, Harvard and other renowned universities to acquire new skills, on the lines of the Delhi Government.

The CM also announced that the government would develop Anandpur Sahib and Nangal as ecotourism destinations.

Earlier, Education Minister Harjot Bains said the state government had decided to develop 100 ‘Schools of Eminence’ and the department was working on war footing to translate this announcement on the ground as soon as possible.

Another poll promise fulfilled: AAP

Chandigarh: Holding a press conference here on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said CM Bhagwant Mann had fulfilled yet another poll promise that would boost the teachers’ morale. Party chief spokesperson Malwinder Kang said CM Mann-led AAP was not like traditional parties that were only focused on filling their own coffers and ignored public welfare. “This is a govt of the people and for the people,” he added. tns