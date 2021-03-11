Punjab Government 'turning blind eye' to fake Ayushman yojana beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, August 14

Ineligible beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY) have allegedly received treatment costing several lakhs of rupees through fake cards.

However, the state government has reportedly turned a blind eye to the biggest scam of its kind. It has been learnt that the bills based on fake cards had been cleared by the government. Many fake beneficiaries had undergone hip and knee joint replacement surgeries, which cost lakhs at private hospitals.

The Tribune has discovered a case where a non-resident Indian (ineligible beneficiary) had allegedly got heart-related treatment costing Rs 2 lakh from a private hospital in Patiala city.

An official privy to the implementation of the scheme, said, “A fake beneficiary got the health treatment costing Rs 2.5 lakh by just paying Rs 20,000 to a tout at a private hospital. Thereby, the touts facilitate the hospitals for business worth lakhs.”

Ironically, some senior health officials were reportedly involved in the scam. Despite regular complaints by genuine beneficiaries, senior officials had been ignoring the misuse of the Ayushman scheme since long.

Ajoy Sharma, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Department, said, “We will be conducting random checking of the claims made by the hospitals in the coming days. Thereafter, we will take action against those found guilty.”