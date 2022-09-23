Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit approached again

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 22

Amidst high drama, the Aam Aadmi Party today decided on a “repackaged” session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on September 27 and to move the Supreme Court over the “arbitrary and anti-democratic decision of the Governor to cancel the permission for a special Assembly session”.

The AAP legislators, excluding the Cabinet Ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, held a “shanti march.” They intended to march from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to Raj Bhavan but were stopped by the police at the High Court Chowk, less than a kilometre away from the Vidhan Sabha.

The MLAs, protesting against “Operation Lotus” and slamming the Congress and BJP for being in cahoots, dispersed after almost two hours. The AAP government today again approached the Governor for calling a regular session to discuss important issues related to the power situation and stubble-burning.

Citing clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution, the government, in its letter to the Governor, said there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions of the Assembly. Since the earlier session ended on June 30, the government said it wanted to hold another session before the six-month period ended.

Information available with The Tribune suggests that since the Governor had withdrawn his assent, citing that a session to bring “only a confidence motion” could not be summoned, the government today didn’t mention the trust motion.

“The decision on bringing any resolution in the House, and the duration of the session, will be taken at the Business Advisory Council meeting on September 27, after the obituary references,” a senior functionary said. There are clear indications, however, that a confidence motion will be brought.

The decision to recall the session was taken by the Cabinet at a meeting of the AAP Legislature Party this morning. CM Bhagwant Mann said the decision of the Governor would be challenged in the Supreme Court for safeguarding the democratic rights of the people and federal rights of the state.

“The Congress is supporting Operation Lotus, rolled out to topple a democratically elected government, even though it is the biggest victim of this BJP plan,” he said.

