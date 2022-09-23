Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit approached again

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, September 22
Amidst high drama, the Aam Aadmi Party today decided on a “repackaged” session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on September 27 and to move the Supreme Court over the “arbitrary and anti-democratic decision of the Governor to cancel the permission for a special Assembly session”.
The AAP legislators, excluding the Cabinet Ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, held a “shanti march.” They intended to march from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to Raj Bhavan but were stopped by the police at the High Court Chowk, less than a kilometre away from the Vidhan Sabha.
The MLAs, protesting against “Operation Lotus” and slamming the Congress and BJP for being in cahoots, dispersed after almost two hours. The AAP government today again approached the Governor for calling a regular session to discuss important issues related to the power situation and stubble-burning.
Citing clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution, the government, in its letter to the Governor, said there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions of the Assembly. Since the earlier session ended on June 30, the government said it wanted to hold another session before the six-month period ended.
Information available with The Tribune suggests that since the Governor had withdrawn his assent, citing that a session to bring “only a confidence motion” could not be summoned, the government today didn’t mention the trust motion.
“The decision on bringing any resolution in the House, and the duration of the session, will be taken at the Business Advisory Council meeting on September 27, after the obituary references,” a senior functionary said. There are clear indications, however, that a confidence motion will be brought.
The decision to recall the session was taken by the Cabinet at a meeting of the AAP Legislature Party this morning. CM Bhagwant Mann said the decision of the Governor would be challenged in the Supreme Court for safeguarding the democratic rights of the people and federal rights of the state.
“The Congress is supporting Operation Lotus, rolled out to topple a democratically elected government, even though it is the biggest victim of this BJP plan,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...