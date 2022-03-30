Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to visit border districts next month

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will visit the border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka next month. The proposed visit comes a month after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab.

Apart from meeting district officials in the six districts, the Governor will meet BSF officials and interact with people to listen to their grievances. The Chief Secretary and DGP have been asked to attend a meeting at Punjab Raj Bhawan in this regard on March 30.

Sources in the government said for the development of the border areas, there are centrally funded development funds. BJP leader Anish Sidana, who has been member of the Border and Kandi Area Development Board, said there was need for audit of the centrally funded border areas schemes. —

