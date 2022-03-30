Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to visit border districts next month

Chandigarh, March 29
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will visit the border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka next month. The proposed visit comes a month after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab.
Apart from meeting district officials in the six districts, the Governor will meet BSF officials and interact with people to listen to their grievances. The Chief Secretary and DGP have been asked to attend a meeting at Punjab Raj Bhawan in this regard on March 30.
Sources in the government said for the development of the border areas, there are centrally funded development funds. BJP leader Anish Sidana, who has been member of the Border and Kandi Area Development Board, said there was need for audit of the centrally funded border areas schemes. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...