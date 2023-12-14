Punjab Governor flays govt over drug menace

Chandigarh, December 13
Governor Banwarilal Purohit again flayed the government over the increasing drug menace in the state.
Purohit, talking to mediapersons at the UT Secretariat, said he was concerned about the drugs menace. He said when the BSF had submitted a list of 75 people involved in the drug trade on the Indo-Pak border to the government, why did not the government take action.
Purohit said he was concerned about the drug menace in Punjab from day one. That was why he had visited the districts of the border area many times. He had also ordered to form civil defence committees in six districts of the border area. Committees had been formed in all those districts, which were also working. Such committees should be formed in all villages of all districts. They should make concerted efforts to stop the influx of drugs in their area.
The Governor said he visited the border districts and gave many suggestions to the state government, but the government did not accept it.
“It is a matter of shame that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has to say that when you have been given a list of 75 drug peddlers, why is no action being taken against them? He said the government should immediately act on the orders of the High Court.
