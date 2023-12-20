Punjab Governor okays scrapping of vigilance panel

Chandigarh, December 19
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent to the Punjab State Vigilance Commission Repeal Bill, 2022, thus paving the way for the scrapping of the body which was originally set up in 2006, disbanded in 2007, and revived in 2020.
The Bill was passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha last year and was pending with the Governor for his approval. When this Bill was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha, the government had claimed that the commission had failed to serve any purpose and that there was multiplicity of government agencies to deal with corruption among state government employees.
The commission was revived in 2020 during the Congress regime, when Capt Amarinder Singh was the CM.
Among the five Bills that were passed by the 16th Vidhan Sabha, this is the second Bill to be granted approval by the Governor.
Earlier this month, the Governor had given his nod to the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill (2023), while reserving three others Bills for consideration of the President of India, under Article 200 of the Constitution. These Bills are Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Sikh Gurudwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone