 Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

The three Bills are Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, December 6

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has reserved three Bills, including the one which aims to replace him with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of state-run universities, for the consideration of the President.

The Bills were passed by the state Assembly during the June 19-20 session which the Governor had earlier termed illegal.

“The Hon’ble Governor, Punjab has reserved the following three Bills for the consideration of the Hon’ble President of India as per article 200 of the Constitution of India,” said a Raj Bhavan statement issued on Wednesday.

The three Bills, which will be sent to President Droupadi Murmu, are the Sikh Gurdwara’s (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

One more Bill—the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023—was also passed during the June session.

While the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill was aimed at ensuring a free-to-air telecast of ‘Gurbani’ from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill was for replacing the Governor with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of state-run universities.

The Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill circumvents the Union Public Service Commission in the process of selecting the state police chief.

The Governor’s move comes days after the Supreme Court called the June 19-20 session constitutionally valid.

Purohit had earlier called the June session as “patently illegal.”  

The issue of summoning the session by extending the Budget Session and Bills passed during it have been at the centre of a row between the Bhagwant Mann dispensation and the Raj Bhavan.

On November 24, Chief Minister Mann had written to Purohit requesting him to give his assent to the pending five Bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The Governor at that time said that they were under his “active consideration and appropriate decision according to law will be taken expeditiously”.

Purohit, last week, granted assent to the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023, which was aimed to streamline the functioning of the Punjab Educational Tribunal for government-aided private colleges.

Another Bill—the State Vigilance Commission (Repeal) Bill, 2022, which was passed in September 2022, is yet to get the Governor’s assent.

The Supreme Court, in its November 10 judgment, had directed the Punjab Governor to decide on the Bills passed by the legislative Assembly during its “constitutionally valid” session held on June 19 and 20, saying the Governor’s power cannot be used to “thwart the normal course of law-making”.

The top court had decided on the plea of the AAP Government in Punjab which alleged the Governor was not granting his assent to the pending Bills which were passed by the Assembly.

The apex court had said the Governor was “playing with fire” as it held that being the titular head of the state he cannot cast doubt on the validity of an Assembly session or withhold his decision indefinitely on Bills passed by the House.

The apex court had also questioned the state government for repeatedly adjourning the Budget session sine die instead of proroguing it.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Punjab Police #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena leader Gogamedi's murder

2
India

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

3
India

ISRO moves Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to orbit around Earth in unique experiment

4
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

5
India

Bodies of 13 suspected PLA cadres brought to Imphal for legal procedures, final rites

6
India

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

7
Punjab

Punjab: 19 IAS, PCS officers transferred

8
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

9
India

'Am sure CJI is aware of it': Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on deletion of case listed before him

10
India

Will wait for results of India's probe into plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: US

Don't Miss

View All
Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Top News

J-K Bills brought by govt to give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years: Amit Shah

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

Bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanni...

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of r...

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi High Court to Centre

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Unwashed blankets, bedsheets cry for attention at night shelters

Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala