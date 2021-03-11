Punjab Governor returns ‘one MLA, one pension’ ordinance, says bring Bill in House

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has reportedly returned the ordinance on “one MLA, one pension” sent by the state government for his approval.

The ordinance was reportedly sent back with a note, asking the state government to bring a Bill in the upcoming session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha scheduled in June. The note says there is no need for an ordinance as the Assembly session is due soon, sources say.

On May 2, the government had approved the “one MLA, one pension” move, which would make former MLAs eligible for a single pension irrespective of the number of terms served by them.

The Cabinet had approved amendment to the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977. The government’s move is expected to save Rs 19.53 crore per annum.