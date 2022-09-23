Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

There seems to be no end to the ongoing hostility between the Punjab Governor and state’s Aam Aadmi Party Government, with the former on Friday asking the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretary to give details of the legislative business to be taken up in the Assembly session on September 27.

The letter sent tonight from the Governor Banwari Lal Purohit’s office to the Vidhan Sabha Secretary has sought details of the legislative business to be conducted during the proposed session on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Punjab Governor’s office. After deciding to recall the session, the state government had sought the permission of the Governor for the same yesterday. The government had said that they needed to discuss the issues concerning power situation and stubble-burning.

It may be mentioned that the Vidhan Sabha session is always summoned by the Governor, in virtue of Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The new twist in the ongoing confrontation between the Governor and the Bhagwant Mann Government comes two days after the former had withdrawn his earlier granted assent to hold a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The special session was called by the Punjab Government to bring in a confidence motion, in wake of alleged attempts by the BJP to topple the Punjab Government.

On Saturday, the ruling AAP protested against the move and even threatened to move the Supreme Court. Almost the entire party leadership and the Cabinet had called the decision of the Governor as undemocratic.

The Governor had cancelled the session, which was scheduled for Thursday, saying a session to bring only a confidence motion cannot be passed. The decision of the government to hold the session was taken by the Cabinet yesterday, after the same was discussed in the meeting of the Aam Aadmi Legislature Party.

Reacting to this, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “Governor/ President consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no President/Governor ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC (Business Advisory Council) and speaker. Next Governor will ask for all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much”, he said in a tweet.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also put out a tweet saying that 'legislative business is exclusive domain of Business Advisory Committee & Speaker, not of Governor'.