Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

A letter of political appointments in Punjab’s AAP government purportedly signed by Arvind Kejriwal and tweeted by Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhpal Khaira has led to a controversy with the AAP Punjab calling the letter fake.

The AAP Punjab in a tweet said, “It would initiate action against the habitual fake news peddles of Congress.”

Warring and Khaira had tagged a letter on their Twitter handles that purportedly was signed by Kejriwal.

Warring had said that people’s apprehensions that the Punjab government was being run by remote control from Delhi was proving true.

Khaira in his tweet had said, “It is now abundantly clear with documented evidence that BhagwantMann doesn’t have the authority to make Pb govt appointments as they’re approved by @ArvindKejriwal. Had they been Aap party appointments it would be justified by Kejriwal being party head but govt posts unacceptable.”