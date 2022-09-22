 Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27 : The Tribune India

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had refused permission for the session

AAP MLAs take out a protest march to Punjab Governor’s house from Punjab Vidhan Sabha against Governor’s withdrawal of holding a special session against “Operation Lotus” on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manoj Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, September 22

The AAP government in Punjab has decided to call the state assembly session again on September 27 and and will also approach the Supreme Court over the Raj Bhavan move.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had earlier told The Tribune that the session will now be held on September 27.

In an embarrassment to the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday thwarted the Bhagwant Mann-led regime's plan to summon a special assembly session to bring a confidence motion.

The Governor withdrew an earlier order calling the special session on Thursday, saying it had sought legal opinion after the Congress and the BJP approached the Raj Bhavan arguing that the House rules did not allow it.

12:38 22 Sep
Special session to discuss power situation too: CM

Since the objection was raised by the Governor on holding a session only for bringing a confidence motion, CM Bhagwant Mann says session being convened on September 27 would also discuss important issues like the power situation and burning of stubble
12:00 22 Sep
Bhagwant Mann to call session again on Sept 27

CM Maan tweets: "People grow up in democracy...not allowing the government elected by the people to work...democracy is murder...in today's cabinet meeting it was decided to convene a session on 27th September...rivers cannot be dammed...long live the revolution..!"
11:43 22 Sep
AAP MLAs begin march

AAP MLAs Balkar Singh, Dalbir Singh Tong and Jasbir Singh prepare to start the March.
10:53 22 Sep
Two-day session next week

Govt has decided to hold a two-day session next week. Final approval to be given by the Cabinet

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has told The Tribune that the session will now be held on September 27
10:52 22 Sep
Ministers hold cabinet meet

Members of the Council of ministers to hold a cabinet meeting, they will not participate in the march.

10:50 22 Sep
AAP MLAs to start march

The party MLAs to begin the march from Vidhan Sabha to the Governors residence.  
10:45 22 Sep
AAP to move SC

AAP decides to approach the Supreme Court over the issue of Governor withdrawing the order to hold special session of Vidhan Sabha
09:45 22 Sep
Govt to recall session.

Punjab governmnet to recall session, to take out peace march
09:36 22 Sep
Mann Govt to hold peace march

Later it was decided, Mann Govt will hold peace march today

92 MLAs will march from the Vidhan Sabha to Raj Bhavan

March will be held against alleged Operation Lotus

All the MLAs will start the march from the assembly at 11 AM
09:35 22 Sep
All MLAs told to attend meeting

The party has made it mandatory for all MLAs to attend today’s meeting. More than 50 of the 92 MLAs have already reached here

 
09:34 22 Sep
AAP MLAs allege BJP-Cong have joined hands

MLAs Rupinder Happy and Dinesh Chadha- who are the ones who received the phone calls from people claiming to be BJP leaders, told The Tribune that both the Congress and the BJP have joined hands to stop AAP from exposing the BJP on its efforts to topple their government
09:33 22 Sep
AAP meeting

Following the governor's decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called a meeting of AAP MLAs on Thursday morning in the Assembly complex to decide the next course of action.
09:28 22 Sep
Two options for meeting

MLAs speaking to The Tribune say that two options are to be discussed in the meeting

one hold a mock session

march from Vidhan Sabha to the Governor residence
09:24 22 Sep
AAP meeting to begin

The meeting of the AAP legislative party is about to begin. The meeting is to be chaired by the CM Bhagwant Mann

