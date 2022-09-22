Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

Ruchika M. Khanna
Chandigarh, September 22
The AAP government in Punjab has decided to call the state assembly session again on September 27 and and will also approach the Supreme Court over the Raj Bhavan move.
ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ‘ਚ ਲੋਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ…ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚੁਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਮ ਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੇਣਾ…ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਹੈ…ਅੱਜ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ 27 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸੱਦਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ…ਦਰਿਆਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੱਕੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਦੇ…ਇਨਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ..! https://t.co/Uq1vhNcmS7— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 22, 2022
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had earlier told The Tribune that the session will now be held on September 27.
BJP-ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਮਿਲੀਭੁਗਤ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚੁਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ‘ਚ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਮੱਤ ਨਾ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਸੰਦਰਭ ‘ਚ CM @BhagwantMann ਜੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ‘ਚ ਸਾਰੇ MLAs ਅਗਲੀ ਰਣਨੀਤੀ ‘ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ‘ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ।#MurderofDemocracy pic.twitter.com/0uAm8Sunjt— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) September 22, 2022
In an embarrassment to the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday thwarted the Bhagwant Mann-led regime's plan to summon a special assembly session to bring a confidence motion.
The Governor withdrew an earlier order calling the special session on Thursday, saying it had sought legal opinion after the Congress and the BJP approached the Raj Bhavan arguing that the House rules did not allow it.
Since the objection was raised by the Governor on holding a session only for bringing a confidence motion, CM Bhagwant Mann says session being convened on September 27 would also discuss important issues like the power situation and burning of stubble
CM Maan tweets: "People grow up in democracy...not allowing the government elected by the people to work...democracy is murder...in today's cabinet meeting it was decided to convene a session on 27th September...rivers cannot be dammed...long live the revolution..!"
ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ‘ਚ ਲੋਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ…ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚੁਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਮ ਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੇਣਾ…ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਹੈ…ਅੱਜ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ 27 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸੱਦਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ…ਦਰਿਆਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੱਕੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਦੇ…ਇਨਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ..! https://t.co/Uq1vhNcmS7— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 22, 2022
AAP MLAs Balkar Singh, Dalbir Singh Tong and Jasbir Singh prepare to start the March.
Govt has decided to hold a two-day session next week. Final approval to be given by the Cabinet
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has told The Tribune that the session will now be held on September 27
Members of the Council of ministers to hold a cabinet meeting, they will not participate in the march.
The party MLAs to begin the march from Vidhan Sabha to the Governors residence.
AAP decides to approach the Supreme Court over the issue of Governor withdrawing the order to hold special session of Vidhan Sabha
Punjab governmnet to recall session, to take out peace march
Later it was decided, Mann Govt will hold peace march today
92 MLAs will march from the Vidhan Sabha to Raj Bhavan
March will be held against alleged Operation Lotus
All the MLAs will start the march from the assembly at 11 AM
The party has made it mandatory for all MLAs to attend today’s meeting. More than 50 of the 92 MLAs have already reached here
MLAs Rupinder Happy and Dinesh Chadha- who are the ones who received the phone calls from people claiming to be BJP leaders, told The Tribune that both the Congress and the BJP have joined hands to stop AAP from exposing the BJP on its efforts to topple their government
Following the governor's decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called a meeting of AAP MLAs on Thursday morning in the Assembly complex to decide the next course of action.
MLAs speaking to The Tribune say that two options are to be discussed in the meeting
one hold a mock session
march from Vidhan Sabha to the Governor residence
The meeting of the AAP legislative party is about to begin. The meeting is to be chaired by the CM Bhagwant Mann
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...