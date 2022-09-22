Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, September 22

The AAP government in Punjab has decided to call the state assembly session again on September 27 and and will also approach the Supreme Court over the Raj Bhavan move.

ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ‘ਚ ਲੋਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ…ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚੁਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਮ ਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੇਣਾ…ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਹੈ…ਅੱਜ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ 27 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸੱਦਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ…ਦਰਿਆਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੱਕੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਦੇ…ਇਨਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ..! https://t.co/Uq1vhNcmS7 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 22, 2022

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had earlier told The Tribune that the session will now be held on September 27.

In an embarrassment to the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday thwarted the Bhagwant Mann-led regime's plan to summon a special assembly session to bring a confidence motion.

The Governor withdrew an earlier order calling the special session on Thursday, saying it had sought legal opinion after the Congress and the BJP approached the Raj Bhavan arguing that the House rules did not allow it.