Punjab Govt can’t sell PCL building: Leader of Opposition

Chandigarh, March 4
Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema wrote a letter to Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju and opposed the sale of the Mohali Punjab Communication Limited (PCL) building.
In his letter, the LoP said the PCL is abided by the instructions of the Election Commission and they can’t sell the building while the model code of conduct was in effect. He said a high-level inquiry should be conducted in the matter and appropriate action should be taken against the sale.
Cheema said the managing committee of the Mohali PCL decided to sell their building at Plot No. 134, Industrial Area Phase 8, Mohali, during the elections, which is a violation of government rules and poll code. —
