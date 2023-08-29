 Punjab govt committed to connect youth with sports: CM Bhagwant Mann at ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ inauguration : The Tribune India

Punjab govt committed to connect youth with sports: CM Bhagwant Mann at ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ inauguration

Announces to soon give suitable jobs to medal winning Indian hockey squad of Tokyo Olympics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurating ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’- Season II in Bathinda on Tuesday.



Tribune Web Desk

Bathinda, August 29

Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium in Bathinda witnessed a spectacular start to ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’- Season II as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated this mega sporting event here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister took salute from the impressive march past of the participating contingents of various districts. Announcing the opening of this around two months sporting event, Bhagwant Mann said it will act as a catalyst to restore the pristine glory of the state in fields of sports.  

The Chief Minister said renowned players of the state are carrying the torch of the games in the relay at the stadium. He said this torch had travelled across the state in all 23 districts where a large number of youth and players had participated in the run. Mann said the torch relay had received an overwhelming response across the state.

The Chief Minister said the Indian hockey squad that had brought medal for the country will soon be given jobs. He said that all the hiccups have been already removed and now these nine players will be given jobs as per their eligibility.  

Mann said the first edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ organised last year had got an overwhelming response from the people. He said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that in this mega event more than three lakh players had participated in different age groups. Mann said these players have participated in various competitions from block to the state level in 30 sports categories and they were given cash prizes worth Rs 6 crore.

The Chief Minister said this year 35 competitions will be held in eight age groups adding that for the first time Rugby, Cycling, Horse Riding, Wushu and Shooting Volleyball have been introduced in the games. He said that the competitions will be held in the age groups of under 14, under 17, Under 21, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, 41-55 years, 56-65 years and above 65 years age group. Mann said players will be given cash prizes of Rs 7 crore, including RS 10,000 for gold, Rs 7000 for silver and Rs 5000 for bronze medal winners.

The Chief Minister said the season II of this game is commencing from today adding that as a part of this sporting extravaganza, block level games will be held from August 31 to September 9. Likewise, he said district level competitions will be held from September 26 to October 5 and state level competitions will be held from October 10 to 25. Mann said state level competitions will be held in every district to promote sporting culture.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to promote sports in the state, the Chief Minister said that from today the state government is embarking on a campaign to disburse Rs 5.94 crore to 1807 players. He said that this prize money had been pending from the last five years as successive state governments had paid no heed to give this money to the players. Mann said the state government has felicitated 23 players for bringing laurels for the state in Birmingham Commonwealth games with a cash prize of Rs 9.30 lakh adding that players bagging medals in national games have also been given Rs 7 crore as cash prize.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time the policy has covered Olympics/ Asian/ Commonwealth games along with the 35 games of the gradation list. Likewise, he said that in order to recognize the immense contribution of coaches in sports, the Balbir Singh Senior award for coaches has been institutionalized. Bhagwant Singh Mann further said that for the promotion of sporting activity, Milkha Singh Award will be given to the sports promoters.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said that to encourage the budding sports players Balbir Singh Senior scholarship scheme has been started. He said that as a part of this sports policy for the first time the state government is giving Rs 8 lakh per player to nearly 50 players who are preparing to take part in the Asian games slated to be held in China. Bhagwant Singh Mann announced to extend every possible support to the players for promotion of sporting activity in the state.

The Chief Minister also remembered hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. He said that this is observed as National Sports Day. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the youth must take inspiration from the hockey legend on this day.

Earlier, the Sports Minister Punjab Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries on the occasion.

