Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Chandigarh, April 28
The Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday on May 1, 2023, (Monday) on the occasion of May Day (Labour Day). The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday.
As per the notification, all government offices, boards/corporations and educational institutions across the state of Punjab will remain closed to mark the Labour Day.
