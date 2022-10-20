Punjab Govt digs in heels, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal to stay as PAU VC

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 19

A day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked the state government to remove Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice- Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party has dug in its heels, stating that the incumbent VC will continue.

'Appointed as per norms' The appointment of the PAU’s VC is done in accordance with the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural Universities Act, 1970. It’s not done as per the norms of the University Grants Commission. -- Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “Either the Governor is unaware or has not been informed that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor at the PAU is done in accordance with the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural Universities Act, 1970. As there is no irregularity in his appointment, the VC will not be removed.”

Yesterday, the Governor had sent a letter to CM Mann, asking him to remove the Vice-Chancellor “as he was appointed illegally and the charge be handed over to the Administrative Secretary of the Agriculture Department”.

The Governor, who happens to be a Chancellor of the state-run universities, had also asked the Chief Minister to get in touch with the department concerned to appoint the VC in consultation with the Chancellor.

Sources in the Raj Bhavan said the Governor was of the opinion that it’s high time that the state government adopted the UGC regulations and amended the state legislation so that no room would be left for manipulation, arbitrariness and nepotism before any fresh appointment.

Sources said the CM would be sending a reply to the Governor in a day or so. The issue was reportedly discussed by Mann today morning.

Dhaliwal said the appointment of the VC was never done in consultation with the Chancellor in the past, but his selection was done by the Board of Directors of the PAU. “It was their pick. The government accepted it. I have asked Dr Gosal to start working on heat resistant crop varieties as we move towards sustainable agriculture. He is the best choice for this post. He can make immense contribution to usher in another agriculture revolution,” said the minister.