Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against it

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

The government's decision to forbid private schools from increasing fee in the current session has come to a naught, the reason being it failed to do its homework before making the announcement. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 8

The government’s decision to forbid private schools from increasing fee in the current session has come to a naught, the reason being it failed to do its homework before making the announcement.

WILL BRING ACT TO CHECK ARBITRARY INCREASE

Private schools are guarded by an SC judgment. Under the RTE Act, schools can hike annual fee. But we are going to bring an Act, likely in the winter session, to ensure there is only a rational fee hike by these schools. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Education Minister

Soon after coming to power in March this year, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced that none of the private schools would be allowed to hike the fee during the current academic session.

Following this, the government pushed the Education Department employees to check the fee hike in private schools in their respective areas and found that over 700 institutions had already raised the charges, rendering the entire exercise fruitless. The private schools appeared to be caring little for the Chief Minister’s announcement and went ahead with the hike, said a parent.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment and the Right to Education Act, which allows the private schools to increase fee by up to 8 per cent annually, school management authorities claim they were “well within their rights” to increase the charges.

Interestingly, now the Education Department is on the back foot as it has even failed to act against those schools that have increased the fee beyond 8 per cent. The entire exercise, thus, has become a cause of embarrassment for the government.

Before making any such announcement, the government should have done its homework on legal issues related to forbidding the schools from increasing fee, said an education expert.

Meanwhile, sources said the state was considering various options, including linking fee hike with inflation.

#bhagwant mann #gurmeet singh meet hayer #private schools

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

6
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

10
Diaspora

Canada super visa changes to benefit Indians the most; parents and grandparents can now stay longer

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Top News

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...

Hurt by fabricated stories says Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Punjab Cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Police raid 7 jailed gangsters’ houses in search of arms, ammo

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...

Cities

View All

From jail to freedom via hospital

From jail to freedom via hospital

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Mohali: Hours after birthday bash, youth shoots himself

Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Chandigarh Housing Board clears another hurdle, yet to get environmental clearance

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit in Punjab