Punjab govt has failed to check power theft: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, June 17

As people have been suffering from long unscheduled power cuts, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for its failure to keep a check on the growing power theft in the state.

Bajwa said the number of feeders reporting power loss of over 50 per cent had gone up. As per the report, the state had been losing Rs 1,850 crore per annum to power theft. The border and Malwa belts had been the worst-affected areas.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO must explain why they failed to stop the power theft, which is causing a huge loss to the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL). Is the PSPCL competitive enough to deal with such issues”, Bajwa asked.

He said the senior leadership of AAP Punjab had boasted of being the power-surplus state. It also vowed to provide uninterrupted power supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial sectors. Meanwhile, the bubble of their claims had burst. All their promises and guarantees had proven to be hollow.

“What is the point of giving free power up to 300 units per month as the people of Punjab have been suffering from unscheduled power cuts”, said Bajwa.

