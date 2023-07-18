Punjab govt hikes freedom fighters’ pension to Rs 11,000 per month, says Finance Minister Cheema

Chandigarh, July 18
The Punjab government will increase the pension of freedom fighters from Rs 9,400 per month to Rs 11,000, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday.
The decision will be effective from August 1, he said in a statement here.
Approving the Freedom Fighters Welfare Department’s proposal to raise the pension, the Finance Department has greenlit the budget required, he said.
According to Cheema, the decision will directly benefit 545 beneficiaries, including freedom fighters, widows of deceased freedom fighters and their unmarried or unemployed children.
According to the decision taken by the department in March 2020 following recommendation from the administrative department concerned, it was decided to increase the pension amount from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 from April 1, 2021, the finance minister said.
Now, in the wake of higher inflation, the decision has been taken to increase it further to Rs 11,000 per month, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition alliance to be called 'INDIA', 11-member coordination committee to be set up
Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...
NDA allies' meet: Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country, says PM Modi
He asserted that when there is a stable government, decision...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
1 killed, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, several shops damaged
Sound of explosion heard miles away; rescue operation launch...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...