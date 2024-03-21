 Punjab Government issues show cause notice to State Health Secretary over IVF treatment of Moosewala's mother : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Government issues show cause notice to State Health Secretary over IVF treatment of Moosewala's mother

Punjab Government issues show cause notice to State Health Secretary over IVF treatment of Moosewala's mother

Sidhu Moosewala parents welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab

Punjab Government issues show cause notice to State Health Secretary over IVF treatment of Moosewala's mother


Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 21

The Punjab government has issued a show cause notice to State Principal Health Secretary Ajoy Sharma asking for his response for seeking information from Sidhu Moosewala's family on the IVF treatment sought by the family without bringing it to the attention of CM Bhagwant Mann or the state Health Minister.

Sharma, who is posted as Principal Secretary, Health, has been issued the notice and asked to give his reply within two weeks for failing to bring the letter sent by Govt of India to the state government, to the notice of the Chief Minister and Health Minister.

This is not the first time that Ajoy Sharma has landed into a controversy with the AAP government. He remained without posting for several months last year after he refused to sanction advertisement budget from the health department’s budgeted expenditure.

"In light of provisions of Rules of Business, 1992 and given the significance of the issue involved, you were required to bring it to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and take their orders regarding further course of action." the letter read.

The state government has asked him to reply the showcause notice within two weeks as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

"However, you proceeded to act in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and without taking any orders from them. This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to Show Cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against you" the letter said.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sought a report from the Government of Punjab regarding the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, and asked them to submit the report to the department. Under Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years.

Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.

In a video posted on Facebook, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said he had all legal documents and was greatly troubled by this enquiry.

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

The AAP Punjab unit in-turn put the onus on the central government for asking for the documents related to the IVF treatment.

"The BJP ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Singh (Late Sidhu Moosewala's mother). CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents. Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours" the AAP Punjab unit posted on X.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare order is based on the section 21 of ART (Regulations) act, 2021. Under Section 21 of the ART (Regulations) Act, 2021 General duties of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks.

The act states that clinics and banks shall perform the procedure to a woman above the age of twenty-one years and below the age of fifty years. Secondly, to a man above the age of twenty-one years and below the age of fifty-five years.

With ANI inputs

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sidhu Moosewala


