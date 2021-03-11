Punjab launches e-stamping facility; abolishes physical stamp papers of all denominations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

To bring efficiency and check the pilferage of state revenue, the Punjab government on Wednesday abolished the physical stamp papers.

Stamp papers of any denomination can now be obtained via e-stamp, ie, computerised print-outs from any stamp vendor or from banks authorised by the state government.

Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that earlier, the e-stamping facility was applicable only to a value above Rs 20,000.

"We are extending the facility to stamp papers for all denominations starting from Re 1," he said.

He said the decision would save at least Rs 35 crore annually spent on printing of stamp papers, besides facilitating the common public to obtain them in a hassle-free manner.

Jimpa said the general public had to face difficulty in getting the stamp papers or purchase them at higher prices.

He said a notification had been issued for the implementation of the e-stamp system.

The cabinet minister said the Punjab government would pay a commission of 2 per cent to the stamp vendors on e-stamps ranging from Re 1 to Rs 19,999, while the public would get stamp papers at the actual rates.

The department launched five additional e-facilities, including loan/hypothecation agreement, agreement of pledge, affidavit and declaration, demand promissory note and indemnity bond. These documents could directly be issued through the computer.

Revenue department secretary Manvesh Singh Sidhu said the facility had been started with the help of National e-Governance Services Limited.

The people could avail the facilities in banks.