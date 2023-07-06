Punjab Govt plans to provide Sewa Kendra services on doorstep

Chandigarh, July 5
In a bid to ensure seamless services to citizens in a transparent manner, the government plans to start the door-step delivery of services being provided at Sewa Kendras, revealed Aman Arora, Minister of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances.
Chairing the 16th meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab State e-Governance Society at MGSIPA here, Arora directed department officials to expedite the process to start the door-step delivery of service scheme.
“Currently, over 400 services are being provided to the citizens via Sewa Kendras and the door-step delivery of all these services will be started in the coming months,” said the Cabinet Minister, adding that with the start of this flagship scheme, people would be able to avail government services sitting at their homes.
He said an applicant would be able to avail the door-step delivery of the services included in the list by booking a home visit by just calling at a toll-free number.
