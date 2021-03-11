Punjab Govt plans to raise number of de-addiction centres to 500

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, May 7

The state government is planning to launch a major crackdown against the drug peddlers. It has also asked the Health Department to strengthen its de-addiction programme.

The government hopes that the department could offer easy access to treatment to addicts once the scarcity of drugs is created.

Sources said following a joint meeting, the Home Department has asked the Health Department that since it was going to launch a campaign to disrupt the drug supply chain, there would be a rush of patients at de-addiction centres and OOAT clinics. Hence, the Health Department needs to expand its de-addiction infrastructure.

One of the key suggestions by the Home Department to the Health Department was to double the strength of its Outdoor Opoid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics immediately. At present, the state has 208 OOAT clinics, including 16 in jails. The Health Department has been asked to increase the number of OOAT clinics to 500 immediately. The centres are to be opened in the existing infrastructure, including Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres.

As per the plan, one centre each has to be opened in the radius of 5-10 km.

Apart from this, the department has been asked to create a three-month buffer stock of de-addiction drug (buprenorphine) at all state drug warehouses and one-month buffer stock at the Civil Surgeon office.

As per the Health Department, around 2.5 lakh patients are registered for the drug de-addiction treatment. Each month around 16.5 lakh patients visit clinics..

Besides, it has also been decided that a four-day training in de-addiction treatment has to be given to all medical officers posted even at the level of Primary Health Centres. As per the revised plan, the treatment will be initiated by a psychiatrist and the subsequent follow-ups can be done at OOAT clinics. The sources said the first meeting took place on Friday. It was chaired by Health Secretary Ajoy Sharma.

