 Punjab govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh each for families of deceased in Giaspura gas leak incident : The Tribune India

The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to each of the next of kin of the deceased

File photo of the incident.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh each for families of the 11 deceased in the Giaspura gas leak incident of Ludhiana.

The Punjab government had earlier sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each for the kin.

