Chandigarh, May 15
The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh each for families of the 11 deceased in the Giaspura gas leak incident of Ludhiana.
The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to each of the next of kin of the deceased.
The Punjab government had earlier sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each for the kin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Who will be Karnataka CM; all eyes on Congress top brass
With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the t...
Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary
The Delhi govt had earlier ordered his transfer; however, th...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17
The CM's declaration comes as a reward for citizens days aft...
Punjab govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh each for families of deceased in Giaspura gas leak incident
The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to...