Punjab govt says it will rescind order removing Manisha Gulati as women panel chief after she moves HC

PTI

Chandigarh, February 15

The Punjab government has informed the high court here that it will rescind its order removing Manisha Gulati as the State Women Commission chairperson, her lawyer said.

Gulati had on Tuesday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state government’s January 31 order to remove her from the post by withdrawing a September 2021 letter through which her tenure had been extended till March 2024.

“When today the matter was taken up, they (Punjab government) made a statement that they are withdrawing the order today itself,” said Chetan Mittal, the counsel for Gulati.

“With this, Manisha Gulati will be reinstated,” he added.

Gulati was appointed in March 2018 as the Commission chairperson during the then Congress government headed by Amarinder Singh. Singh is at present in the BJP.

The state government in its letter removing Gulati had cited that there was no provision for extension to the sitting chairperson or to the members of the commission beyond a three-year tenure under the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001.

Gulati challenged the state government’s order, arguing that it was unsustainable as the power of appointments with any government includes the power of extension also.

“Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs),” Gulati tweeted on Wednesday after the development.

The state government had extended Gulati’s tenure with the total application of mind and considering her performance, her counsel said.

“Now saying that they do not have the power of extension, it is totally malafide,” said Mittal.

The counsel also argued that no show cause notice or any opportunity for a hearing was given to the petitioner before removing her.

The social security and women and child development department had withdrawn the letter that extended Gulati’s tenure, calling it a “bonafide mistake”.