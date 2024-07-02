Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, July 2

The Punjab Government has sent an application to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the grant of parole to NSA detainee Amritpal Singh for his oath-taking as an MP from Khadoor Sahib.

Rajdev Singh Khalsa, an ex-MP and spokesperson of Amritpal Singh, said an application was moved to the Amritsar District Magistrate for the grant of parole as the case under the National Security Act was registered in Amritsar.

Khalsa said the DM forwarded the application to the Punjab Home Secretary, who forwarded it to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"An elected member has 60 days to take oath. The Lok Sabha Speaker is yet to take any action on the application, as far as we know," said Khalsa.

On Monday morning, some rebel leaders went to the Amritsar home of Khalistani activist and met his parents.

The Khadoor Sahib MP-elect is yet to take the oath as he is lodged in jail in Assam, detained under the National Security Act.

