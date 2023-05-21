Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Amritsar, May 20
The SGPC executive criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over various issues at its monthly meeting here today.
These included the alleged failure of the government to maintain law and order on Heritage Street in Amritsar as three low-intensity blasts rocked it and the sacrilege incidents that took place in gurdwaras across the state recently.
The meeting assumed importance as it was convened for the first time after the occurrence of these two incidents. Executive members, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, put the government on mat for its failure to provide a safe and secure environment for pilgrims visiting the Sikh shrine. The executive slammed the government for its failure to prevent sacrilege incidents in gurdwaras at Morinda, Rajpura and Patiala.
The SGPC chief said there were attempts to tarnish the Sikh faith and some video posts denigrating Sikh religious symbols had gone viral on social media. He said the details of the miscreants were tracked and submitted at the offices of Police Commissioners, but no action had been taken in this regard. He said the government was taking sacrilege incidents casually.
He urged the Centre and the state government to enact strict rules to prevent such incidents and asked managers of gurdwaras to appoint watchmen for day and night vigil.
He also sought an increase in security at the Golden Temple without hindering the movement of the devotees.
Takht Jathedar matter not raised
- SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that no member took up the matter of the removal of Akal Takht Jathedar
- He said a panel would be formed to frame norms on the appointment of Jathedars, including their service rules, retirement, attending non-religious programmes and others
