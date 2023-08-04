 Punjab govt to build memorials of freedom fighters, martyrs in all villages: Minister Laljit Bhullar : The Tribune India

Punjab govt to build memorials of freedom fighters, martyrs in all villages: Minister Laljit Bhullar

Said ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign will be held from August 9-30 across the state

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.



Chandigarh, August 4

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday said the government will honour freedom fighters and martyrs by constructing their memorials in all villages of the state.

He said "Meri Maati, Mera Desh" campaign will be held from August 9-30 across the state, during which many programmes will be organized.

The Ministry of Culture and the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India, are organising the nationwide "Meri Maati, Mera Desh" campaign as a culminating event of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to pay tributes to freedom fighters, defense personnel, central armed police forces and state police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, Bhullar said.

He said various events will be held at the panchayat/village level from August 9-15 and memorials will be erected to honour the martyrs and warriors of each village.

The names of bravehearts will be inscribed on the memorial stones. Felicitation ceremonies will be held by the panchayats to honour the freedom fighters, the families of deceased freedom fighters, martyrs, retired personnel from defense, CAPF, state police and the families of those bravehearts who sacrificed their lives, he said, according to an official statement.

"During the event, the residents of the villages will take a pledge holding the soil of their village in their hands. Apart from this, 75 saplings will be planted in each village. People will also take a selfie while taking the pledge with the soil in hand and upload it on a dedicated website," Bhullar said.

He said the soil collected from each panchayat/village will be taken to the block level by youth volunteers. From each block, "mitti-kalash" containing soil from all panchayat/villages will be carried to the national capital, he added.

In the last week of August, a programme will be organized on Delhi's 'Kartavya Path', where the collected "mitti-kalash" will be used, Bhullar said.

"The 'mitti' (soil) from all parts of the country will be used to develop a unique memorial and garden, with the plantation of indigenous species," he said.  

