Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 9

Taking cognizance of the high death toll due to road accidents in the state, the Punjab government has announced to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force.

Besides minimising the death toll in road accidents, the development would facilitate implementation of Aam Aadmi Party’s earlier promise to provide maximum jobs to unemployed youths.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after inaugurating a modern Regional Driving Testing Centre at Tolewal village in Amargarh assembly segment near here on Friday.

“We have decided to do our best to minimise preventable road accidents as the highest vehicular accident death toll of 14 per day has been haunting me ever since I came to know the fact as Sangrur MP in Lok Sabha,” said Bhagwant Singh Mann regretting that successive governments had failed to realise the need of training drivers according to changed environment and sophistication of vehicles.

The Chief Minister hoped that fully equipped with ultramodern gadgets and vehicles on the pattern of foreign countries, members of the SSF would be able to prevent a large number of accidents by clearing passages and save precious human lives by shifting the injured to nearest hospitals promptly.

Alleging that the previous governments had done nothing to mend more than 138 identified black spots in the state, the CM assured that all black spots would be rectified in near future.

Narrating his own experience in foreign countries, Bhagwant Mann argued that it was wrong to say the accidental deaths take place according to the destiny of victims, whereas the fact is that the majority of accidents are preventable. “We believe that the system or the administration is responsible for the majority of accidents and will undertake all those steps which are required for checking vehicular accidents on roads,” said Mann.

Minister of Transport Punjab Lal Jit Bhullar, GENCO chairman Navjot Singh Jarg, Malerkotla legislator Dr Mohammad Zamil Ur Rehman and convener of the function Kulwant Singh Gajjanmajra also spoke on the occasion.

CM Punjab inaugurating Regional Driving Test Centre at Tolewal on Friday.

