Punjab govt to digitise all land records, to be available on a single click

Chandigarh, May 29
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said land records in the state will be made online and other routine administrative work hassle-free.
The CM, who was chairing a high-level meeting of Punjab Land Record society, said all land related records must be put online so that people can get access to them with a single click.
ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲੈਂਡ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਸੁਸਾਇਟੀ ਦੀ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ.. ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਹਿਸੀਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋਈ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2023
ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਨੂੰ ਆਨਲਾਈਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਤਹਿਸੀਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੰਮਕਾਜੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਖੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ 'ਚ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਪੜ੍ਹਨ ਤੇ ਲਿਖਣ 'ਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਖੱਜਲ-ਖ਼ੁਆਰੀ ਨਾ… pic.twitter.com/FhUJmzMbWf
Mann, according to an official release, also said the records must be available in simple Punjabi language so that people have no difficulty reading it.
He also directed officials to properly maintain record rooms at state, as well as district and sub division levels.
Registration and other bureaucratic work need to be made faceless for the sake of transparency and efficiency in the working of the revenue department, he said.
Mann also reviewed the computerisation projects of the department of revenue and batted for its early completion.
