Punjab govt to examine demand for ban on meat and liquor on Mahavir Jayanti

Abohar, March 16

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has told Administrative Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, to examine the demand regarding closure of slaughter houses, meat, fish, chicken shops and sale of non-veg food and alcohol on Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak on April 21.

The Vishwa Jain Sangathan (VJS), representing all the sects of Jains, had sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister in this regard. The organisation has said that it worked for welfare of the society. Lord Mahavir, 24th Tirthankara of Jains was an apostle of peace, non-violence, truth and universal brotherhood. It will be a befitting tribute to him and his principles, if the killing of innocent animals, birds, fish and serving and consumption of non-vegetarian food, alcohol be stopped on pious day of Mahavir Janam Kalyanak, the organisation urged.

Sandeep Jain, convenor, Punjab chapter of the organisation said that Punjab State Minority Commission had already advised the government about the demand of the community through a resolution.

Jain had requested the state government to issue the orders to close the slaughter house, non-veg and alcohol shops on April 21 and widely publicise and enforce the same on Mahavir Jayanti. — OC

