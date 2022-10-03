Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Monday began with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announcing the call-attention motion.

MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj drew the House’s attention towards inadequate staff and equipment in the fire stations of the state. She spoke about a fire incident in Ludhiana in 2017 which witnessed human loss, particularly firefighters.

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer said the government had decided to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers. The government had placed an order for a turntable vehicle from Germany. The minister said the government had identified land for a training school in Lalru.

SAD MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi raised the issue of dog menace in the state. He said, “Of approximate 60,000 deaths due to dog bites globally at least 20,000 occurred in India. I want to ask the minister concerned whether the state is ready to ensure the global aim of zero deaths due to dog bites by 2030.”

Minister Nijjer said, “The issue is serious and complicated because different departments are involved and is a big challenge to the government. We are trying to create a common platform. We need to work together to find a solution.”

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa demanded zero hour.

In reply to a call-attention notice by MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on compensation for paddy crop affected by Chinese virus (dwarf), Minister for Revenue and Water Resources Brahm Shankar Jimpa said, “I have asked all deputy commissioners to submit the girdawri reports. All farmers who faced loss due to rain or virus will be compensated.”

The House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

Raising the issue of gangsters, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa touched upon the “failed security” in the state following gangster Deepak Tinu escaping from custody.

To this, minister Aman Arora said their government is acting on it while the previous government "kept its eyes shut" on a large number of major incidents.

Following this, Bajwa asked, “Is Aman Arora the chief minister or home minister of Punjab?”