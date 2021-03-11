Punjab govt to give free uniform to 15.49 lakh government school students

Chandigarh, May 19
Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said his department will distribute free uniforms to 15,49,192 government school students of Class 1 to 8 for the academic session 2022-23.
A grant of Rs 92.95 crore has been released by the education department, he said in an official release.
Hayer said out of the total beneficiary students, Rs 50.72 crore has been released for 8,45,429 girls, Rs 32.75 crore for 5,45,993 boys belonging to scheduled caste category and Rs 9.46 crore for 1,57,770 boys of BPL (below poverty line) category.
The free uniforms will be distributed by the school management committees (SMCs).
The minister further said the SMCs will purchase uniform at the rate of Rs 600 per student.
The minister instructed education officials to not purchase uniforms from any particular shop.
