Punjab Govt to help Punjabis stuck abroad, says NRI Affairs Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The Punjab Government would take all possible steps to help Punjabis stranded abroad return home safely, said NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

He said the government would take strict action against travel agents who were doing illegal business and cheating youth.

He said a list of rogue travel agents had already been prepared by the NRI Department. He said warning had been issued to agents indulging in fraudulent business.