Punjab Govt to identify ‘Super 5,000’ pupils for NEET, JEE coaching

Faridkot, January 9

The School Education Department has started a process to identify 5,000 students of Class XII of science stream in government schools to make a group of ‘Super 5,000’.

The students of this group will be especially prepared for medical and engineering entrance tests (NEET and JEE).

In a letter to all school heads, including meritorious schools, the department has asked them to identify and select most brilliant students of Class XII (science stream) in their schools. These students should be minimum 10 per cent of the total students in the class.

Last week, the state government had allocated Rs 18.42 crore to be spent on inculcating scientific temper among students of government schools by arranging tours of class IX, X, XI and XII students of science stream to institutes of eminence in the state.

The students will be taken to different institutes, including Science City in Kapurthala, IIT, Ropar, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research and IISER at Mohali, NIT, Jalandhar, and different medical and engineering colleges in the state.

The motive behind the trips is to tell the students about education beyond classrooms and schools.

As most of the students in government schools belong to economically weaker sections of society, they lack information about professional courses.

The motive of the trips is to inspire the students to reach higher education institutes of eminence. The department is also holding special classes to prepare students for NEET and JEE exams, said a senior official in the department.

“The motive is to motivate students to pursue studies in institutes of eminence,” he added.

The department has, however, cautioned school heads to not send students on excursion trips when there is dense fog or inclement weather conditions.

The schools have been asked to ensure safety and security of students during the trips and at least one female teacher must accompany the students.

