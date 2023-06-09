Punjab govt to provide 2.77 lakh jobs in private sector to state youth: CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that after giving more than 29,000 government jobs to state youth in the last one year, the state government will now ensure 2.77 lakh jobs to them in the private sector also.

He said that so far due to the efforts made by the state government, investment worth around Rs 48,000 crore has been roped in for Punjab. Bhagwant Mann said this will generate 2.77 lakh new jobs for the youth thereby channelizing their unbounded energy in a positive direction.

The Chief Minister said that these jobs will give major fillip to economic activity in the entire state besides making youth an active partner in the socio-economic growth of the state. He said that the state government has already taken path breaking initiatives for emerging Punjab as a hub of world class education across the globe. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is working concertedly for ensuring degrees and later job letters in the hands of the hard working and dedicated youth of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the major thrust of the state government is to reverse the trend of brain drain in the state. He said that the youth no longer need to go abroad in search of jobs because the state government will provide them lucrative jobs here in their homeland only. Bhagwant Mann said that the day is not far when the state government and the youth will restore the pristine glory of the state and carve out a vibrant, progressive and peaceful Punjab.

#Bhagwant Mann