Punjab govt to send 36 school principals to Singapore for training on February 4

Chandigarh, February 2
Teachers from 36 Punjab government schools will leave for Singapore on February 4 to attend a training programme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday.
The AAP had given a "guarantee" to transform the state's education system in the run-up to last year's assembly elections, he said.
ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਗਾਰੰਟੀ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਪੂਰੀ... ਟਰੇਨਿੰਗ ਲਈ ਸਿੰਗਾਪੁਰ ਭੇਜ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸੀਪਲਜ਼ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਬੈਚ…Live https://t.co/2of5qGMW1d— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 2, 2023
Since teachers are nation builders who can lift the level of education, it was guaranteed that their teaching skills would be upgraded by ensuring quality training, Mann added.
Mann said the 36 principals would travel for the training programme as part of this guarantee.
They will take part in a professional teachers' training seminar in Singapore from February 6-10, the chief minister said according to an official statement.
The 36 principals will return on February 11.
Thousands of students across the state will benefit from this step as these principals will share their experience with their colleagues and students which "will help in further upscaling the expertise and professional ability of the teachers to impart quality education to students", Mann said.
Mann believes that this step would prove to be a milestone in reforming the state's education system.
With these efforts, Punjab will soon become a frontrunner state in education, the chief minister added.
