 Punjab govt will grant Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to Armed Forces personnel in cases of 'physical casualty'

CM Mann said financial assistance to non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II would also be doubled

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paying homage to the martyrs of the Kargil War at an event organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann



PTI

Amritsar, July 26

Punjab government will start an ex-gratia grant of Rs 25 lakh for Armed Forces personnel in cases of "physical casualty" during service, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday.

Mann also said that ex-gratia grant to physically disabled soldiers and financial assistance to non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II would also be doubled.

The chief minister made the announcement after paying homage to the martyrs of the Kargil War at an event organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum.

"Ex-gratia is given to soldiers who die in a battle or clash. But if any soldier dies during his duty because of an avalanche, in any accident or heart attack, brain hemorrhage, in such cases ex-gratia was not given,” Mann said, adding that his government will now start giving ex-gratia in these "physical casualty" cases.

This initiative was taken as even in these circumstances, soldiers sacrifice their lives during the call of duty, he said.

Mann said ex-gratia for physically disabled soldiers have also been increased by the state government.

Soldiers with 76 per cent to 100 per cent disability will now get Rs 40 lakh ex-gratia instead of Rs 20 lakh, soldiers with 51 per cent to 75 per cent disability will now get Rs 20 lakh instead of existing Rs 10 lakh and those with 25 per cent to 50 per cent disability will now get Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia instead of Rs 5 lakh, a statement by the Punjab government said.

Monthly financial assistance of non-pensioner ex-servicemen to World War I and II or their widows has also been increased from the existing Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, according to the statement.

Mann said the state government is "duty-bound to secure the interests of these brave soldiers".

"The countrymen will forever remain indebted to these national heroes for their bravery and selfless service to the nation," he said.

Mann also said that his government had previously raised the compensation for the families of soldiers killed in action to Rs 1 crore.

Mann also said he had organised a charity show in support of the Army during the Kagil War in Patiala. Many artistes -- Mann himself was an artiste then -- had participated in it to express their solidarity, he said.  

 

