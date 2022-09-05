 Punjab govt will promote startups, support youngsters in their entrepreneurial journey: CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Punjab govt will promote startups, support youngsters in their entrepreneurial journey: CM Bhagwant Mann

Inaugurates IMPunab’s Accelerator at Mohali; says single window systems have been transformed into real facilitation centres

Punjab govt will promote startups, support youngsters in their entrepreneurial journey: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaking at the inauguration of IMPunjab’s Accelerator in Mohali on Monday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 5

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday vowed to provide conducive environment to youth of the state for utilising their innovative ideas to give a major push to socio-economic growth of the state.  

“My target is to ensure that the youth are not branded as ‘aimless’ but they are transformed into a formidable asset for the state,” said the Chief Minister while inaugurating the (Innovation Mission) IMPunjab’s Accelerator here at Kalkat Bhavan. 

The Chief Minister said that the youth of the state are full of new and innovative ideas which can be very helpful for the growth and prosperity of Punjab. He said that these ideas need to be utilised in a positive direction so that Punjab can emerge as a front running state in the country. Bhagwant Mann said that his government will leave no stone unturned for ensuring that youth of the state gets the required platform and support from the Punjab government.

The Chief Minister further asserted that within India too major start-ups have founded by Punjabi entrepreneurs. He said that the state government is duty bound to provide the right support to our youth to help them build their startups. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that world-class facilities like IM Punjab Accelerator will help to create jobs, bring investments, ensure economic development and bring positive social change in the state.

The Chief Minister said ever since assuming the charge of office his government has been making strenuous efforts to provide corruption-free administration in the state. He said that for the first time a single window system for various departments has emerged as a real time single window to facilitate prospective investors. Bhagwant Mann revealed that prior to this, these windows were den of corruption but now they have been transformed into actual facilitation centers for the industrialists.   

Citing an example, the Chief Minister said that as runways at the airports facilitate an airplane for its smooth take off in the same manner the state government will help the youth to realize their dreams. He asserted that every effort will be made to give wings to the ideas of youth and no stone will be left unturned for it. Bhagwant Mann made a fervent appeal to youth to make all out efforts for carving an identity of their own to make a place in society.

The Chief Minister also asked the youth to become job givers instead of job seekers. He said that Innovation Mission Punjab is a unique private-public partnership that aims to build, empower and act as a catalyst for startup communities especially the youth in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann said that apart from opening new vistas of employment and prosperity for youth it will help in making Punjab among the top state for startup hubs in India.

Earlier, Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said that the state has for the first time got a youthful Chief Minister who is full of ideas to ensure progress of state and prosperity of people. She also highlighted the initiatives being taken by the state government for putting it on an orbit of high growth trajectory.

On the occasion, Chairman, IMPunjab, Pramod Bhasin said the mission with its networks, both physical and virtual accelerators, is bringing world-class mentors and global investors to provide all the support startups need to scale. He said that they have already started supporting the startups in the state.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Children, women among 10 injured as giant wheel joyride crashes to ground at Mohali fair

2
Punjab

Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Radha Soami sect followers in Beas; 11 injured

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police

4
Punjab

7th Pay Commission for lecturers to be implemented, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

3,000 CISF posts at airports abolished

6
World

Stabbings in Canada leave 10 dead, 15 injured; 2 suspects identified

7
Punjab

Nihangs, Beas dera followers clash in Beas, 12 hurt

8
Trending

Pakistan Twitter accounts call Arshdeep Singh a 'Khalistani', edit his Wikipedia page over dropped catch; Punjab govt comes in his support

9
Chandigarh

Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 hurt

10
Punjab

25,000 contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised

Don't Miss

View All
Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Top News

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

She is the third female Prime Minister in Britain, after Mar...

CBI officer was pressed to frame me in false case, he died by suicide: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia demands judicial inquiry in CBI officer's death after agency refutes his allegations

CBI said Sisodia’s claims ‘an attempt to divert attention fr...

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked; he terms it a joke

AAP leader said the BJP may make someone sitting in a car sa...

For first time in 2 decades, Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist

For first time in 2 decades, Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist

Tabarak Hussain , a trained LeT guide and Pak Army agent, ha...

25,000 contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised

25,000 contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised

While 8,000 contractual employees working in the Education d...


Cities

View All

4 ASIs among 10 booked after prisoner escapes from hospital

Amritsar: 4 ASIs among 10 booked after prisoner escapes from hospital

Nothing concrete for welfare of people in AAP regime: Bikram Majithia

New synthetic track at GNDU to clear hurdles for hockey players

Amritsar likely to be venue for G20 summit

Church desecration: NCM intervenes to defuse tension in Punjab

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Mohali joyride collapse: Fair organiser booked for negligence, endangering lives

Mohali joyride collapse: Fair organiser booked for negligence, endangering lives

Most inmates of Burail Jail below 30 years of age: Report

Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 hurt

Two Jan Aushadhi centres set to reopen at Chandigarh's GMCH, GMSH

Panchkula market fire: Confusion prevails over actual beneficiaries

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked; he terms it a joke

Proud of development work done in Delhi govt schools: Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s child rights body issues notice to MCD over ‘poor performance’ of municipal schools

Massive fire breaks out near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi

Afghan national arrested for supplying narcotics in Delhi-NCR

Cane growers lift dharna after minister’s assurance

Phagwara: Sugarcane growers lift dharna after minister’s assurance

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

These teachers show ‘where there’s a will there’s a way’

Teacher’s day: Her e-lectures on English are a big hit

Ludhiana MC all set to construct first street vending zone

Ludhiana MC all set to construct first street vending zone

National highways in Ludhiana district most fatal, overspeeding claimed max lives

Ludhiana: Three crushed under train

Student collapses at 'Punjab Khed Mela', dies later

Three nabbed with drugs in Ludhiana

Teacher’s Day: 8 from district to be feted today

Teacher’s day: 8 from district to be feted today

Patiala: 700 participate in Yadavindra Public School race