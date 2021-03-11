Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

The Punjab government has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in the state. These include former MLAs and serving and former police officers.

Ten personnel from the security of Dera Radha Soami, Beas, have also been withdrawn.

Two personnel from Majitha MLA Ganeive Kaur Majithia's security have been withdrawn.

One person from the security of former Punjab DGP PC Dogra has been withdrawn. He is the father-in-law of ADGP Gaurav Yadav, currently posted in the CMO.



All withdrawn personnel will report to the special DGP at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday.