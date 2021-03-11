Chandigarh, May 28
The Punjab government has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in the state. These include former MLAs and serving and former police officers.
Ten personnel from the security of Dera Radha Soami, Beas, have also been withdrawn.
Two personnel from Majitha MLA Ganeive Kaur Majithia's security have been withdrawn.
One person from the security of former Punjab DGP PC Dogra has been withdrawn. He is the father-in-law of ADGP Gaurav Yadav, currently posted in the CMO.
All withdrawn personnel will report to the special DGP at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India
From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...