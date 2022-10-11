Punjab Govt yet to act against officials indicted in SC scholarship scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

During the recently held Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had pointed out that during the tenure of the Congress government, a sum of Rs 64 crore was wrongly disbursed.

“Instead of acting, the Congress tried to brush the issue under the carpet. Now, we will conduct an audit of the scholarships disbursed from 2017- 2020,” Cheema had told the House.

But, it is AAP government that has been delaying action against six erring officials of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, who have been indicted in the SC scholarship scam.

The department had proposed a harsh punishment against six of its officials in connection with the 2020 multi-crore scam in the disbursal of SC post-matric scholarship funds to private educational institutions.

The action was proposed on the basis of an inquiry conducted by former Additional District and Sessions Judge BR Bansal. In the inquiry, officials were found guilty of causing a financial loss to the state government.

#harpal cheema