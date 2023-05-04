Punjab Govt’s move to levy ‘possession tax’ on dealers under judicial scanner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

The Punjab Government’s move to impose “possession tax” on dealers and manufacturers of automobile industry has come under judicial scanner, with the Punjab and Haryana High Court issuing notice of motion on a petition challenging the same. The notice by the Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Manisha Batra came on a petition filed by Preet Tractors Private Ltd through counsel Ishan Gupta.

Accepting notice on the respondents’ behalf, Punjab Additional Advocate General Saurabh Kapoor sought time to clarify as to how the possession tax was charged keeping in view initial notifications dated November 22, 2007, and August 8, 2013. The next date of hearing is July 21.