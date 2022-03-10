Punjab Health Department restarts Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Faridkot, March 9
Two weeks after the curtains fell on the state government’s Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY), which provides health insurance to 40 lakh eligible families in the state, the Health Department has issued orders to continue the services under the Trust mode till further orders.
Bhupinder Singh, Managing Director, Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), in a letter to around 700 empanelled healthcare providers in the state asked to continue the services.
He said the scheme was running since August 2019 and has been offered again on the Trust mode from March 5, 2022, till further orders. —
